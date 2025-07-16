Vancouver Airport shut down? Flights grounded at YVR amid police incident

The Vancouver International Airport (YVR), located in Richmond, British Columbia in Canada, was shut down today amid a police incident. A ground stop was placed at the airport and some flights were delayed or diverted. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The Vancouver edition of the City News reported that the police presence could be seen on the airport's north runway. Officers and their police vehicles surrounded a small aircraft, possibly a Cessna, the report added.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.

Here's a video of the police presence around the aircraft:

This is a developing story.