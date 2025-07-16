Vancouver Airport shut down? Flights grounded at YVR amid police incident
ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 03:27 am IST
Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was shut down amid a major police incident; a ground stop was issued as officers responded to the situation.
The Vancouver International Airport (YVR), located in Richmond, British Columbia in Canada, was shut down today amid a police incident. A ground stop was placed at the airport and some flights were delayed or diverted.
The Vancouver edition of the City News reported that the police presence could be seen on the airport's north runway. Officers and their police vehicles surrounded a small aircraft, possibly a Cessna, the report added.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.
Here's a video of the police presence around the aircraft: