Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vancouver Airport shut down? Flights grounded at YVR amid police incident

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 03:27 am IST

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was shut down amid a major police incident; a ground stop was issued as officers responded to the situation.

The Vancouver International Airport (YVR), located in Richmond, British Columbia in Canada, was shut down today amid a police incident. A ground stop was placed at the airport and some flights were delayed or diverted.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

The Vancouver edition of the City News reported that the police presence could be seen on the airport's north runway. Officers and their police vehicles surrounded a small aircraft, possibly a Cessna, the report added.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.

Here's a video of the police presence around the aircraft:

This is a developing story.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Vancouver Airport shut down? Flights grounded at YVR amid police incident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On