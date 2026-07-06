Venezuela earthquake death toll: How many people have died, and how many are still missing?

Deaths from Venezuela’s devastating twin earthquakes climbed to at least 3,342 on Sunday, as authorities began burying dozens of victims who have still not been identified 11 days after the disaster, according to Reuters. The powerful earthquakes struck on June 24 and caused widespread destruction across the coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas.

Venezuela earthquake: How many people have died and how many are still missing?. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

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Thousands of people remain missing, rescue operations have largely ended, and many families are still searching through the rubble for loved ones. According to officials, more than 16,700 people were injured, while over 17,000 residents have been left without homes.

Unidentified earthquake victims laid to rest in La Guaira

The focus in Venezuela has now shifted from rescue efforts to mourning the dead and helping survivors rebuild their lives. In a quiet section of La Esperanza cemetery in La Guaira, more than 150 unidentified bodies were buried over the weekend, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Rows of fresh graves were marked with simple white crosses and small bouquets. Every grave carried the same date of death, June 24, 2026, the day the earthquakes struck. Nearby, excavators continued digging additional burial plots.

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{{^usCountry}} Local resident Eli Zavala, who has been helping with the burials, spoke about the emotional toll the disaster has taken on the community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local resident Eli Zavala, who has been helping with the burials, spoke about the emotional toll the disaster has taken on the community. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are first and foremost overcome with grief,” Zavala said.

“We started here on July 25th, the very next day, to do all the work…so that all those people could have dignified burials.”

The earthquakes caused some of the worst destruction seen in Latin America in recent years. Nearly 200 buildings collapsed completely, most of them in La Guaira. Thousands of people are now staying in shelters and temporary camps after losing their homes.

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Families continue search as Delcy Rodriguez rejects unrest concerns

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Even though international rescue teams have ended their search for survivors, many families have refused to give up hope.

In Catia la Mar, a woman identified as Zuly continues searching for her son, who disappeared during the disaster. She now sleeps in a public plaza near his workplace while waiting for answers.

“I’ve lost track of the days. You lose your mind, but I’m not leaving here because I know he’s there,” she said.

“I found his motorcycle, I found his helmet. He’s there, God willing, alive. If not, at least I can find him, see him…I’m not leaving here without my son.”

The Venezuelan government has not released an official number of missing people. However, the United Nations estimates that up to 50,000 people may still be unaccounted for.

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The UN has also estimated earthquake damage at about $6.7 billion, roughly six percent of Venezuela’s GDP. The international airport serving Caracas remains closed to commercial flights.

Also Read: Venezuelan President loses cool on question over earthquake response: ‘Narratives from propaganda laboratories’

Some residents have criticized the government’s early response, saying communities were initially left to search for relatives on their own. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez defended the response and said thousands of public workers and rescue personnel were deployed after the disaster.

Speaking during an Independence Day military ceremony, Rodriguez said, “There will be no social unrest here, what we have here is deep social solidarity.”

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Across Caracas and La Guaira, churches held services and vigils on Sunday to remember those who died or remain missing. Speaking to AFP, Father Rafael Troconis said many families are carrying enormous grief after losing children and relatives, adding that sadness and despair can be felt throughout the affected communities.