Venezuela migrant arrested for 14 crimes in first two months stay in NYC

Daniel Hernandez Martinez, an immigrant from Venezuela has committed 14 crimes in his first two months in New York City. The 29-year-old has been booked and arrested 6 times by the police.

“He’s been wreaking havoc,” said a cop who has been on the force for more than 20 years. (Representative use)

Daniel arrived in NYC on June 27, 2023, and committed his first crime the same day. Following on, he has randomly attacked at least 3 strangers and two cops and has gotten arrested and released consequently at least 6 times, report the police and sources.

The cop continued on how the migrant influx was causing a lot of crimes in the state, most of them being violent. Additionally, he pointed out how people were getting easy access to the country without being vetted properly.

“This is not an isolated incident. These migrants are getting arrested quite often here, and we really don’t know who they are. They really don’t have ID. They’re not being vetted properly, but some of them are committing some of the most violent crimes here.”

Daniel has had a chain of crimes since his entry into the city. He began by stealing a jar of Nutella, slippers, sneakers, hats, Gillette razor blades and Dove body wash at the Costco at 976 Third Avenue in Brooklyn, said cops.

On July 6, 2023, he stole a tool kit from the Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

Next, he escalated from shoplifting to assault when a security guard at a Duane Reade on West 35th tried to stop him from stealing a bag of chips and toothpaste, added the cops.

According to the court documents, he “pulled out a large knife and advanced toward an undercover officer” while yelling unintelligibly.

Daniel was released on his own recognizance for these crimes.

On July 31, 2023, he attacked Jeffrey Bradac out of the blue with a bike tire in front of a migrant shelter in Times Square.

Jeffrey, a journalist, was there at the shelter called Row Hotel to document the migrant influx. He had previously interviewed Daniel and was baffled to be attacked by him.

“I did a nice interview with the guy. He hit me with the bike tire and I called the police,” began Jeffrey.

“Then, he jumped Dumpster and a really fit cop ran after him but the guy got away,” he ended in the statement.

In August, Daniel was seen violently attacking a woman in Midtown where he “grabbed her by the hair, dragged her across the floor and kicked her”, said the cops.

Finally, he was charged with menacing, assault, criminal mischief and weapon possession. Daniel has committed more crimes even after the charges till his final arrest on August 28, when he kicked a cop twice in the shin and stomped on his feet, as he was trying to change Daniel's handcuffs.

Prosecutors requested a $10,000 bail and $10,000 bond for the assault case, but the judge set bail at $5,000 and Daniel was sent to Rikers Island.