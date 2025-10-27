Venezuela's ‘false flag attack’ claim as US launches naval exercise in the Caribbean

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday claimed that the country's security forces had “captured a group of mercenaries” who intended to carry out a “false flag” attack in the region on the behest of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Aerial view of the USS Gravely warship docked in the port of Port of Spain on October 26, 2025.(AFP)

The statement comes amid joint military exercises between the US and Trinidad and Tobago, which are currently underway in the Caribbean. Rodriguez condemned the exercises, claiming they were a military provocation by Trinidad and Tobago in coordination with the US.

"A false flag attack is underway in waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory to generate a full military confrontation with our country," Rodriguez said in a statement.

The statement did not offer further details or evidence of the false flag attack accusations.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump confirmed reports that he authorised the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has levied accusations of false flag attacks before, including a plan to plant explosives in the US embassy in Caracas in early October.

US moves a destroyer to Trinidad and Tobago

USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, arrived in the capital of the Caribbean nation on Sunday for what the government officials from the twin-island nation and the U.S. said were training exercises.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said in a statement that the exercises seek to "address shared threats like transnational crime and build resilience through training, humanitarian missions, and security efforts.”

The ship is in addition to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is moving closer to Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro criticised the movement of the carrier as an attempt by the US government to fabricate "a new eternal war” against his country.

US President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of being the leader of the organised crime gang Tren de Aragua. Washington has targeted some boats off the coast of Venezuela, claiming that they were smuggling drugs into the US. Trump has also threatened that the action might move inside the Venezuelan territory in the future.