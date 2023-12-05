Video: Japanese restaurant where customers paid to get slapped by waitresses

A restaurant named Shachihoko-ya izakaya in Japan, deployed a bizarre method to draw customers. For 300 yen ($2), the eatery allowed customers to get slapped by its female waitresses. Interestingly, the restaurant situated in the city of Nagoya became a huge hit due to its marketing gimmick. But in November, the service was discontinued after videos of customers getting slapped went viral on social media.

Videos of the restaurant's female waitresses slapping customers who paid the fees associated with the service, have gone viral on social media.(YouTube/日本省錢小站)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, if the customer wanted to get slapped by any specific staff, they needed to pay 500 yen ($3.40).Earlier, the slapping service was free but with increased popularity, a fee was attached to it.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Videos of the restaurant's female waitresses slapping customers who paid the fees associated with the service, have gone viral on social media.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| China's reform message to Afghanistan's Taliban: ‘Implement moderate policies’

Here is how netizens reacted to the "slapping service" given at the restaurant

"Japan never fails to surprise me," wrote one user.

"No happy ending?," posted a second user.

"I got a headache just watching that," commented a third person.

"Is there a spice level you can circle to request the intensity? Like can I request a medium 3 for me and a mild 1 for the kids?," joked a fourth user.

What the restaurant said about discontinuing the service

After the videos went viral, drawing the attention of local authorities, the restaurant decided to discontinue the slapping service. In November, it was discontinued and the eatery informed about it through X(formerly Twitter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Shachihoko-ya currently does not offer slaps. We appreciate the attention it has received today, but we cannot accommodate visits with the intention of receiving slaps. We did not expect old videos to go viral like this, so please understand before coming,” the English translation of the message read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON