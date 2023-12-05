China's reform message to Afghanistan's Taliban: ‘Implement moderate policies’

China said Afghanistan's Taliban will need to introduce political reforms, improve security and mend relations with its neighbours before it receives full diplomatic recognition from Beijing which does not formally recognise Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Despite this, both countries have host each others' ambassadors and maintained diplomatic engagement. China-Afghanistan Relations: Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen.(AP)

Whether China would now recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said as per news agency AFP, “China has always believed that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community. We hope that Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community, build an open and inclusive political structure (and) implement moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

China urges Kabul to “resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces, live in harmony with all countries around the world, especially neighbouring countries, and integrate with the international community at an early date,” he said, adding, “As the concerns of all parties receive stronger responses, diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will naturally follow.”

The Taliban has not been officially recognised by any country since it seized power after the withdrawal of US troops in August 2021. However, Kabul and Beijing have maintained some ties.

China has offered economic support and investment for reconstruction to Afghanistan as its foreign ministry said in a position paper released this year that it "respects the independent choices made by the Afghan people, and respects the religious beliefs and national customs".