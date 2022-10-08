Home / World News / Video of male students hurling sexist abuses at females sparks outrage in Spain

Video of male students hurling sexist abuses at females sparks outrage in Spain

world news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 05:05 AM IST

The video clip of the incident, shot at the Elías Ahuja Hall of residence in Spain's capital Madrid, shows one student hurling abuses at women at the Santa Mónica hall and telling them to come “out of your dens like rabbits”.

The university authorities said that those involved in the incident could face expulsion. (Screengrab of video/Rita Maestre Twitter)
The university authorities said that those involved in the incident could face expulsion. (Screengrab of video/Rita Maestre Twitter)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

A video footage of an incident from Spain wherein a group of male university students are seen howling sexist insults at their female counterparts in the neighbouring block have drawn massive outrage, with many government figures, including Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, condemning the behaviour.

The video clip of the incident, shot at the Elías Ahuja Hall of residence in Spain's capital Madrid, shows one student hurling abuses at women at the Santa Mónica hall and telling them to come “out of your dens like rabbits”. Towards the end of his statement, many other male students are seen opening their window shutters in unison and joining in as they cheered and let out loud roars.

Taking to Twitter, Sanchez said that such behaviour that generate “hatred and attack women” cannot be tolerated. “Enough of machismo,” his post on the micro-blogging site added.

Echoing the prime minister's “machismo” message, the country's equality minister said the incident was the clearest proof” of the need for education on sexual consent.

Sharing the footage on Twitter, Spanish politician Rita Maestre shared the video footage on Twitter, and said, “Then they will wonder why we are afraid of the street”.

Meanwhile, the university authorities have called out the incident and labelled it as “unacceptable”.

In an Instagram post, Elías Ahuja stated that it condemns the male students' demonstrations, and considers them “incomprehensible and inadmissible in society, both in form and substance. In addition to being totally contrary to the ideology and values ​​of the center”.

University authorities said those involved in the incident could face expulsion. They also laid down several measures lest this incident happens again, which includes mandatory participation of students in courses to “raise awareness of gender equality”.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Hall told Spanish daily El País that the authorities had met to discuss expelling the alleged ringleader. He added that the student in question would be the first to be given an opportunity to explain his shocking behaviour, The Guardian reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
spain abuse case twitter viral video university student + 3 more
spain abuse case twitter viral video university student + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out