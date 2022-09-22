Video: Russia-Finland border traffic rises, 35km tailback after Putin's move

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Finnish border guard's head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty said that despite busier than normal traffic situation was under control.

Russia-Ukraine War: Traffic on the Finnish border with Russia increased over night.(Twitter)
Traffic on the eastern Finnish border with Russia increased over night on Wednesday said the Finnish border guard in a tweet adding that the surge in activity continued on Thursday morning as well.

Finnish border guard's head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty said that despite busier than normal traffic situation was under control.

Videos shared on social media, however showed massive lines of cars piling up over 35 kilometres after Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation call-up amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, n a rare address to the nation, Vladimir Putin announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” comes as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and is being seen as an escalation by the West.

