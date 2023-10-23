Video shows IDF solider unpacking child's bag ‘booby-trapped’ by Hamas in hopes to kill innocent civilian: Watch

The Israeli Defence Forces has said the Hamas planted booby traps in Israel, including a bomb disguised in a child’s pink backpack, in an attempt to murder an innocent victim. A video shared to X by the IDF shows a soldier unpacking a colourful school bag of a child, adorned with hearts and stars, which was kept in a field. Explosives were reportedly placed in the bag in the hope of killing a civilian. The Israeli Defence Forces has said the Hamas planted booby traps in Israel, including a bomb disguised in a child’s pink backpack, in an attempt to murder an innocent victim (@IDF/X)

“The IDF Yahalom Unit continues to collect explosives and weapons of Hamas terrorists used for the October 7 massacre. Soldiers discovered a child’s school bag laying in a field. The bag was booby-trapped, containing a remote-activated explosive device—weighing 7 kg. Hamas purposefully chose to booby-trap a child's backpack with the hope a well-intentioned civilian would pick it up,” the IDF captioned the video.

The body of a Canadian-Israeli mother was booby-trapped

The IDF said that the bag was one of many such traps left by the terrorist organisation after the October 7 attack, some of them even rigged onto bodies of those that were killed. It was found last week that the body of 33-year-old Canadian-Israeli mother Adi Vital-Kaploun had been booby-trapped to explode if someone tried to move her, her friends told the Globe and Mail of Canada. Adi was gunned down in front of her two young sons.

“They found the body under the firstborn’s bed — with bombs,” said her friend Dina Zaslacski. “They put bombs all over her body, and her dad was in the house. Thank God he didn’t open the door.”

Bruce Hoffman, an expert with the US Council on Foreign Relations, issued a warning in mid-October suggesting that some of the 200 people being held hostage by the Hamas could be loaded up with explosives which could go off in encounters with Israel’s impending invading force into Gaza. “These places and perhaps even the hostages themselves will likely be laden with traps,” Bruce warned in a briefing. “This is a challenge of a magnitude that has never been faced before.”