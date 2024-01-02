Videos: Passengers scream in smoke-filled cabin of Japan's blazing plane

Videos showing screaming passengers inside the Japan Airlines flight emerged as it caught on fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport. The videos captured the moment when the passenger flight landed at Tokyo's Haneda airport as passengers scrambled to get out. Fire on Japan Plane: Smoke filled in the cabin causing panic among the passengers.

While the jet burst into flames, smoke filled in the cabin causing panic among the 379 people who were on board the flight. Twelve on board were crew members.

The Japan Airlines flight skidded down the runway fully ablaze after colliding with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft which was headed to Japan's west coast to deliver aid following earthquakes. All 379 passengers and crew were evacuated safely. However, five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft died in the collision, it was reported.