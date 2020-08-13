e-paper
Home / World News / Vietnam reports 25 more Covid-19 infections, 3 additional deaths on Thursday

Vietnam’s health ministry reported 25 more coronavirus infections and three additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 905, with 20 fatalities.

world Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:38 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Hanoi
A man wears a protective mask as he drives past a banner promoting prevention against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam July 31, 2020.
More than 430 of the total cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said 133,340 people are being quarantined in the country, including 5,361 at hospitals, 25,043 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home.

