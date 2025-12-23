Vince Zampella, creator of Call of Duty, dies at 57: Report

Vince Zampella, the acclaimed co-creator of the blockbuster video game franchise Call of Duty and one of the most influential figures in modern video gaming, has died in a car crash, according to US media reports on Monday. He was 57. Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment, introduces the video game 'Titanfall 2' during Electronics Arts news conference(AFP File)

Local broadcaster NBC4 reported that Zampella died on Sunday after his Ferrari was involved in an accident on a scenic road north of Los Angeles. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Who was Vince Zampella?

Vince Zampella was best known as the creative force behind some of the world’s most successful and critically acclaimed video games.

He co-created the Call of Duty franchise and went on to found Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind hits such as Titanfall, Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series.

Beginning his career in the 1990s as a game designer focused on first-person shooters, Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002.

Call of Duty's legacy

A year later, the studio released the original Call of Duty, which quickly became a global phenomenon. Infinity Ward was later acquired by Activision, cementing the franchise’s place as one of the best-selling in gaming history.

Zampella departed Activision under contentious circumstances and, in 2010, launched Respawn Entertainment.

The studio earned widespread acclaim for its innovative gameplay and storytelling, leading to its acquisition by Electronic Arts in 2017.

During his tenure at EA, Zampella was entrusted with overseeing efforts to revive the long-running Battlefield franchise, further strengthening his reputation as a visionary leader in the first-person shooter genre.

Tributes from across the gaming industry poured in following news of his death, with developers and fans alike crediting Zampella for shaping a generation of games and leaving an indelible mark on interactive entertainment.