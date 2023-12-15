‘Vindicating and affirming’: Prince Harry on phone-hacking judgement
Dec 15, 2023 05:13 PM IST
He has called on the police to launch a criminal investigation against the newspaper group.
Prince Harry on Friday welcomed a UK court ruling that he was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) as "vindicating and affirming".
"I've been told slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press -- it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues," Harry said a statement released by his legal team.
