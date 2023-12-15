close_game
News / World News / ‘Vindicating and affirming’: Prince Harry on phone-hacking judgement

‘Vindicating and affirming’: Prince Harry on phone-hacking judgement

AFP |
Dec 15, 2023 05:13 PM IST

He has called on the police to launch a criminal investigation against the newspaper group.

Prince Harry on Friday welcomed a UK court ruling that he was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) as "vindicating and affirming".

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court in central London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court in central London(AFP)

"I've been told slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press -- it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues," Harry said a statement released by his legal team.

