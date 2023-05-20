Violent storm sends sofa flying in air in Turkish capital Ankara. Watch

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, sofas were seen flying in the air in Turkey. Yes, that's correct. This apparently happened when a violent storm hit the country's capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Sofa seen flying due to violent storm in Ankara.(Screengrab)

One Onur Kalmaz who posted the video of the sofa on Twitter also attached the “Meteorological warning” issued by the city administration along with it.

Social media users shared the video and expressed surprise at the rare sight.

“Multiple sofas flying during storm in Ankara, Turkey,” said one person who also shared a video of the same.

Meanwhile, another user responded jokingly, “Gives the Magic carpet a whole new upgrade.”

Meanwhile, at least one person was injured in the capital city after winds reaching 45km/h uprooted trees, blew roofs and windows off buildings, the Associated Press(AP) reports.

