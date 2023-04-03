Home / World News / ‘After 54 days…’: Mother of ‘miracle baby’ who survived Turkey earthquake found

‘After 54 days…’: Mother of ‘miracle baby’ who survived Turkey earthquake found

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 03, 2023 05:14 PM IST

The post has garnered over 5.1 million views, with Netizens calling it yet another miracle.

The ‘miracle baby’ who was rescued nearly 128 hours after being under the rubble in Turkey post the massive earthquake, had won millions of hearts on social media, however, his mother was reported to be dead. But, it turned out that she is alive, reported a Ukraine minister Anton Gerashchenko on Monday.

Baby who was rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake reunited with his mother.(Twitter)
“You probably remember this picture of the baby who spent 128 hours under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey. It was reported that the baby's mom died. Turns out, the mom is alive! She was treated in a different hospital. After 54 days apart and a DNA test, they are together again,” he tweeted.

“Wonderful news. I’m so happy they both survived and are back with one another. Thank you for sharing this,” wrote one user.

Another said, “Sad but beautiful ending to this story. Grateful that baby had his mama after all he’s been through.”

“What a lovely story. Mum and baby together again. Hope Mum is well enough to look after her baby and can enjoy the rest of her life,” a third Twitter user commented.

On February 13, a video of the baby went viral on social media - shared by an account named ‘doranimated’ purportedly run by Michael Doran, director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at the American thinktank Hudson Institute.

Turkey was hit by massive earthquakes on February 6 that killed more than 48,000 people. It has been reported to be one of the deadliest earthquakes since 1939.

