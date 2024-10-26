Viral banana taped to wall could sell for over 12 crore in auction. But there's a twist

Artist Maurizio Cattelan's surprise artwork "Comedian", which represents a banana duct-taped to a wall surprised art enthusiasts across the world. Five years later, his provocative artwork is all set to be auctioned by Sotheby's. The auction will take place next month in New York. Artist Maurizio Cattelan's surprise artwork "Comedian" was first released in 2019. (X)

Valued at $1.5 million, the artwork "Comedian" is a banana tied to a wall with duct tape and whoever wins the bid will not receive the original banana.

Instead, the winning bidder will get a certificate of authenticity, authorizing them to display a new banana and a roll of duct tape, along with detailed instructions for installation.

Why 'Comedian' is a controversial artwork?

When "Comedian" was first presented at the Art Basel Miami in 2019 and the artwork sparked a huge debate and captured global attention. It even appeared on the cover of The Post.

Initially, Cattelan produced three editions of "Comedian," buying bananas for less than a dollar at a local grocery store. Two sold for $120,000 each, while the third was donated to the Guggenheim Museum.

Now, "Comedian," complete with a fresh banana and new duct tape, is embarking on a "global tour," set to be showcased in Sotheby's galleries worldwide before its significant auction on November 20.

Several art critics suggested that the prime essence of "Comedian" lies beyond its physical appearance as it challenges perceptions and provokes discourse about what defines "art."

On the other hand, the artwork’s popularity rose even more when the performance artist David Datuna ate the banana during his performance titled "Hungry Artist."

The intense interest even resulted in curators removing it from Art Basel as crowds threatened the integrity of surrounding works.

Cattelan, hailed by Sotheby's as "among Contemporary Art's most brilliant provocateurs," previously made headlines in 2016 with another striking piece, "America"—a fully functional sculpture of a golden toilet.