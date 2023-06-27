Watch: Chairs, debris fly across cruise amid rainstorm in US

After a rainstorm hit a Royal Caribbean cruise in US' Florida on June 16, videos of the incident showing furniture flying across the deck went viral on social media. Screengrab from the viral video. (Twitter)

As the dangerously high-speed winds hit the ship, the videos showed passengers running for their lives. Tables and chairs were flying with the winds as tourists in swimsuits gripped onto the walls.

The Independence of the Seas ship was caught in a brief but intense rain storm as it prepared to leave Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida, reported The Independent.

Passengers onboard the ship were lounging alongside the pool in the sunshine when strong winds and heavy rain struck suddenly. They were also filmed sliding across the slick decks and ducking to avoid airborne chairs and umbrellas.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that no passengers were seriously injured due to the flash storm. The company told Distractify: “On Friday, June 16, while departing from Port Canaveral, ‘Independence of the Seas’encountered a sudden gust of high winds. This latest for a brief period and there were no serious injuries to our guests or crew.”

The ship continued on its scheduled three-night itinerary and arrived in the Bahamas on Saturday, it added.

