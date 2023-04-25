'It’s really about punishing the west', is Vivek Ramaswamy right about anti-carbon agenda and nuclear energy opposition?

Vivek Ramaswamy, a potential GOP candidate for the 2024 US Presidential Election, has stirred up controversy with his recent comments on carbon emissions and nuclear energy.

In a podcast, Ramaswamy questioned why the same people who are advocating for a reduction in carbon emissions are also opposed to nuclear energy, which he claims is the best-known form of carbon-free energy production.

"The modern climate cult in America says that carbon emissions are the enemy, that carbon itself is the enemy," Ramaswamy said. "But why are the same people who are pushing the anti-carbon agenda also staunchly opposed to nuclear energy?"

Ramaswamy went on to suggest that there is a paradox at play, and that the movement to reduce carbon emissions should embrace nuclear energy as a solution.

Sharing the podcast on Twitter, he wrote, “40 years ago they told us an ice age was imminent. Now they tell us that the climate warming is an existential threat to humanity. Which is it? Neither. It’s really about dominion, control and punishing the west.”

His comments have been met with both support and criticism. Some argue that nuclear energy is too dangerous and comes with its own set of environmental risks, while others agree with Ramaswamy that it is a viable solution for reducing carbon emissions.

Regardless of where one stands on the issue, Ramaswamy's comments have certainly raised eyebrows and sparked a conversation about the best path forward for combating climate change. It remains to be seen whether his views on nuclear energy will resonate with voters in the upcoming election.

