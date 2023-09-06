Vivek Ramaswamy's better half: All you need to know about Apoorva Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged as one of the most popular candidates of Republican Party for the 2024 US Presidential elections. His popularity soared massively after a great performance at the first GOP debate on Fox News. In recent times, celebrities such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump etc. have lauded Vivek. Former US President Donald Trump was all praise for the Indian-origin Vivek and endorsed him as a "very good" candidate.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy alongside wife Apoorva Ramaswamy.(Getty Images via AFP)

Amid Vivek's rising popularity in the US, spotlight has increased on his family including his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy. On Wednesday(IST), Vivek hailed his wife on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter). Sharing a video post, Vivek captioned it: "Mother. Wife. Surgeon. Citizen. Future First Lady. Count me in on the Apoorva Ramaswamy Fan Club".

About Apoorva Ramaswamy

Apoorva Ramaswamy aka Apoorva Tewari is an assistant professor and surgeon in Ohio in the United States. Apoorva obtained her MD from Yale University. As a surgeon, she specialises in treatment of swallowing disorders and voice disorders of cancer survivors.

Apoorva met Vivek at a party in graduate school where she was studying medicine while he was studying law.

In a recent interview with Fox News on their show "Families In Focus", Apoorva shared, "I have lived on every coast of the United States". Apoorva shared that as a child she was nerdy and loved science. During the interview, Apoorva highlighted the genius and visionary prowess of Vivek who foresaw his success as a businessman, a writer and a politician.

In an interview with Erick Erickson, Vivek highlighted the importance of Apoorva in his life and how she was a influence on him.

"I think I do derive a lot of the humility from my wife, who is a leader in her own way, in her own unique world," said Vivek.

Apoorva and Vivek have been married for eight years and are parents to two children namely Karthik and Arjun.

