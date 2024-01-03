Vladimir Putin ally says, 'There will be a civil war in US, we want it because…'

Russian president Vladimir Putin's close ally Sergei Markov said that a new civil war in the United States would be “good for the world.” The pro-Kremlin political scientist and former adviser to the Russian leader, suggested during a recent broadcast that the outbreak of a civil war in the US would be beneficial to Russia and would end Ukraine conflict as well. Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)

Sergei Markov said explained Russia's symbol for the new year, the “Wood Dragon” saying, "I think this means there will be a civil war in America. I think it's logical...Yes, the dragon will get them, that's good for the world.”

Russia does not "wish war on anyone, even Americans," he said, continuing as per Newsweek, "No, we do wish it. We know if something really starts in America, civil war in Ukraine will stop one week later. [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and [Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii] Zaluzhny will race all the way over here...They would go to mediators and say, 'Let's immediately put an end to all this.' Because this regime is a typical junta, I would say, a colonial junta. We wish ourselves peace in the new year, and for those living in Ukraine to get rid of this colonial junta America forced upon them.”

The comments come as deadly strikes hit residential buildings in Ukraine and a Russian border region amid an escalation of aerial attacks. Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to step up strikes following an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on Belgorod while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, “The enemy has planned their trajectories to cause as much damage as possible. This is an utterly premeditated terror.”

Since December 29, Russia has launched nearly 300 missiles and more than 200 drones against Ukraine, he added while a new Ukrainian strike on Russia's Belgorod region killed at least one person and wounded five, the local governor said as per news agency AFP.