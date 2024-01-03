close_game
Vladimir Putin ally's diktat: 'If criminals are missing, kill their families'

Vladimir Putin ally's diktat: 'If criminals are missing, kill their families'

Mallika Soni
Jan 03, 2024 10:17 PM IST

The comments were made by the Chechen leader at a meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic.

Russian president Vladimir Putin's key ally Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov called for the execution of family members of suspected criminals who cannot be found. The comments were made by the Chechen leader at a meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic where Ramzan Kadyrov told security commanders that relatives are acceptable recipients of punishment for criminal suspects if they are not apprehended.

Head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends a meeting.(Reuters)
Head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends a meeting.(Reuters)

"If someone infringes on public safety, an officer or a tourist, and if we don't even find the offender, we won't keep looking for them, but we will definitely find their relatives," Ramzan Kadyrov said as per Newsweek.

“As is customary from time immemorial, if one of the relatives has done wrong and the criminal cannot be found, their brother, their father would be killed”, he said, adding, "Thus, our blood feud will be repaid very quickly. Otherwise, a person kills someone and lives with impunity, and their relatives start renouncing them. No relatives' renunciation is effective until we kill someone from their family and take the right of blood feud."

“A person commits murder and walks away free without punishment, while their relatives begin renouncing them,” he said, adding, “No renouncements will work until we kill someone from their family and claim the right of blood vengeance. We’ll get rid of a person the way we know how [unless they are extradited to Russia].”

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

Ramzan Kadyrov is a close ally of Vladimir Putin who governs Chechnya since 2007- a Muslim-majority republic which has fought alongside Russia in Ukraine war. He was seen accompanying Vladimir Putin to meetings with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, rumours regarding his health were widespread as it was reported that he was suffering from persistent kidney problems.

