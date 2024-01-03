close_game
379 people fled Japan plane before flames engulfed it: Other miracle evacuations

379 people fled Japan plane before flames engulfed it: Other miracle evacuations

ByMallika Soni
Jan 03, 2024 09:56 PM IST

Japan Plane Accident: A look at three other heroic air evacuations after Japan's miracle rescue

All 379 Japan Airlines passengers and crew escaped as flames were about to engulf their jet at Tokyo's Haneda Airport after a collision between the jet and a coast guard plane that killed five people aboard the latter craft. This was indeed a miracle, experts have said praising the quick evacuation.

Japan Plane Accident: The burn-out Japan Airlines plane is seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan.(AP)
Japan Plane Accident: The burn-out Japan Airlines plane is seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan.(AP)

Graham Braithwaite, professor of safety and accident investigation at the UK’s Cranfield University, said, “From what I saw on the footage, I was surprised and relieved that everyone got out."

A look at three other heroic air evacuations:

2005: Toronto crash

On August 2, 2005, an Air France Airbus A340 arriving from Paris overshot the runway and landed in a ravine just outside Toronto International Airport. All 297 passengers and 12 crew members were able to evacuate and the recue operation took under two minutes. Around 40 people suffered only minor injuries. The co-pilot of the plane was praised for checking the plane before exiting last and aiding the rescue operation.

2009: Hudson miracle

Pilot Chesley Sullenberger was hailed as a hero in 2009 for saving all 155 passengers and crew on US Airways flight by conducting a soft landing in the Hudson River. When the Airbus had taken off from New York's LaGuardia airport for North Carolina both engines stopped after a collision with birds. After the landing, all passengers scrambled out of the plane.

2019: Air hostess saves 43

On June 27, 2019, a small Antonov An-24 aircraft overshot the runway at Nizhneangarsk in eastern Siberia and crashing into a building before catching fire. The only female member of the cabin crew, Elena Laputskaya, evacuated the 43 passengers of the flight. She was praised by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

