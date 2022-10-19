Vladimir Putin imposes martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine territories

President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in four Moscow-occupied Ukraine territories that Russia had claimed as its own last month. Vladimir Putin also instructed the government to set up a special coordinating council to boost Russia's efforts in Ukraine.

"We are working on solving very complex, large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people," Vladimir Putin said.

The move marked a new escalation by the Russian President after facing a series of major defeats in Ukraine since the start of September.

Explaining the move, Vladimir Putin said that the measures he was ordering would increase the stability of the economy, industry and production.

Earlier in the day, Russian-installed officials in Kherson, one of the four occupied regions, told civilians to evacuate some areas as soon as possible in anticipation of an imminent Ukrainian attack which Kyiv called a “move to create panic”.

