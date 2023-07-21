Home / World News / Vladimir Putin says Moscow would regard any aggression against Belarus as attack on Russia

Vladimir Putin says Moscow would regard any aggression against Belarus as attack on Russia

Reuters |
Jul 21, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus "with all means at our disposal", Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Russia's neighbour and close ally Belarus would be considered aggression against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus "with all means at our disposal", Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out