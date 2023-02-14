Home / World News / Vladimir Putin planning a coup in this country? US says ‘deeply concerned’

Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Vladimir Putin News: The remarks came after Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Vladimir Putin is planning to use foreign saboteurs to destroy Moldova's leadership.

ByMallika Soni

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called reports alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin plotting a coup in Moldova "deeply concerning." The remarks came after Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Vladimir Putin is planning to use foreign saboteurs to destroy Moldova's leadership and stop her nation from joining the European Union. Moldova has been an ally of Ukraine.

"The [Russian] plan included sabotage and militarily trained people disguised as civilians to carry out violent actions, attacks on government buildings and taking hostages," Maia Sandu said, adding, "Reports received from our Ukrainian partners indicate the locations and logistical aspects of organizing this subversive activity. The plan also envisages the use of foreigners for violent actions."

Moldovan intelligence services also confirmed that Ukraine received a document which detailed Russia's alleged plot.

John Kirby said that while the United States has not verified the coup reports, he believes Vladimir Putin is capable of attempting such an act.

“Deeply concerning reports. We absolutely stand with the Moldovan government and Moldovan people. We haven't seen independent confirmation, but it's certainly a page right out of Putin's playbook,” John Kirby said.

However, Russia rejected the accusation saying, “Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated” and blaming Ukraine for stirring tension between Russia and Moldova.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
