Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russian judge mysteriously falls from window, dies. He was appointed by Putin

Russian judge mysteriously falls from window, dies. He was appointed by Putin

ByMallika Soni
Jun 10, 2023 09:41 PM IST

Artem Bartenev was appointed by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 14, 2022.

A federal judge in Russia was found dead after falling 12 storeys from his apartment window, Newsweek reported quoting local media. The body of Artem Bartenev, 42, was found on Thursday morning near his property in Tartarstan. He served in the Kirovsky District Court in the city of Kazan. Artem Bartenev is survived by two daughters. He was appointed by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 14, 2022 and handled administrative and civil cases, reports claimed.

Read more: Boy, 9, shot dead by Iran police. Reason: His father stole a car

Artem Bartenev, 42, is seen.

He had been due to preside over a trial on the day he died, Kazan 24 reported, and his wife had been walking their dog at the time of his death, it added. The circumstances of his death are being investigated.

Artem Bartenev became the latest Russian official to die in what reports described as unusual or at least unexplained circumstances since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. On June 4, Yuri Demin, 62, who was the former head of the State Inspectorate for Road Safety for the Sverdlovsk region, died after falling from the second floor of his house.

Read more: Vladimir Putin scared? Russian president ‘clears his schedule' to focus on this

In February, Marina Yankina, who headed the Russian defense ministry's financial support department, died after falling from a window in St. Petersburg.

Pavel Antov, a Russian politician who criticized Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, was found dead after a fall from a window.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP