Russian judge mysteriously falls from window, dies. He was appointed by Putin

A federal judge in Russia was found dead after falling 12 storeys from his apartment window, Newsweek reported quoting local media. The body of Artem Bartenev, 42, was found on Thursday morning near his property in Tartarstan. He served in the Kirovsky District Court in the city of Kazan. Artem Bartenev is survived by two daughters. He was appointed by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 14, 2022 and handled administrative and civil cases, reports claimed.

Artem Bartenev, 42, is seen.

He had been due to preside over a trial on the day he died, Kazan 24 reported, and his wife had been walking their dog at the time of his death, it added. The circumstances of his death are being investigated.

Artem Bartenev became the latest Russian official to die in what reports described as unusual or at least unexplained circumstances since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. On June 4, Yuri Demin, 62, who was the former head of the State Inspectorate for Road Safety for the Sverdlovsk region, died after falling from the second floor of his house.

In February, Marina Yankina, who headed the Russian defense ministry's financial support department, died after falling from a window in St. Petersburg.

Pavel Antov, a Russian politician who criticized Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, was found dead after a fall from a window.

