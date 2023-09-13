News / World News / Vladimir Putin says North Korea's Kim to visit Vladivostok, defence factories

Vladimir Putin says North Korea's Kim to visit Vladivostok, defence factories

Reuters |
Sep 13, 2023 04:10 PM IST

Vladimir Putin said Russia would demonstrate to Kim in Vladivostok the capabilities of its Pacific Fleet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would continue his tour of Russia's far east with a visit to Vladivostok and to defence and other factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, RIA news agency reported.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome.(Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome.(Reuters)

Putin, who earlier held talks with Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome and hosted a lunch for the North Korean leader, also said there were opportunities for bilateral military-technical cooperation, though he added that Russia would comply with its international obligations.

Read more: Kim Jong Un's toast to ‘heroic’ Vladimir Putin's health: Triumph against ‘evil’

Putin said Russia would demonstrate to Kim in Vladivostok the capabilities of its Pacific Fleet. He added that Russia also had something to offer North Korea in the area of agriculture. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out