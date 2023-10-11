Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Vladimir Putin says US has failed to resolve Israeli conflict after Hamas attack

Vladimir Putin says US has failed to resolve Israeli conflict after Hamas attack

Reuters |
Oct 11, 2023 07:41 PM IST

The Kremlin chief called the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Wednesday of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region, saying "compromise solutions" were needed and that he hoped common sense would prevail.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)

The Kremlin chief has called the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Following the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. was moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

Read more: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says Hamas attack 'act of war'

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said the U.S. move, which was also fiercely criticised by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

"I don't understand why the U.S. is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don't really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?" he said.

"Or have they decided to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. Compromise solutions need to be looked for. Of course, such actions are inflaming the situation."

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP