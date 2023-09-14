Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea after Kim Jong Un meet? Kremlin responds

Russian President Vladimir Putin has "gratefully accepted" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit his country, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after the two men held a rare summit in Russia's Far East.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)

The summit has stoked US concerns that a revived Moscow-Pyongyang axis could bolster Russia's military in Ukraine and provide Kim with sensitive missile technology.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Kim's visit to Russia would continue for several days. The Kremlin said Putin has now returned to Moscow from the Far East, where he showed Kim round Russia's most modern space launch facility.

Peskov described the summit between Putin and Kim as "timely, useful and constructive", and that Moscow would continue developing relations with Pyongyang.

He also confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would visit North Korea in October.

