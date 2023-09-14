News / World News / Cue: Gasp, NASA's UFO study team to reveal its findings today: How to watch live

Cue: Gasp, NASA's UFO study team to reveal its findings today: How to watch live

ByMallika Soni
Sep 14, 2023 04:16 PM IST

NASA UFO Report: The briefing is scheduled for 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) at NASA's headquarters in Washington.

NASA’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) study team will share its findings today. The independent team was commissioned in 2022 and consists of 16 experts from different fields for examining UAPs, largely referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.


The briefing is scheduled for 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) at NASA's headquarters in Washington. It will be led by a panel including NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Nicola Fox, associate administrator of the Science mission directorate, Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, and David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team.

Watch the UFOs study report live here at 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST):

The research will report on which scientific methods should be applied and what else NASA should collect to understand UAPs.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Thursday, September 14, 2023
