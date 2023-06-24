Home / World News / Amid Wagner mutiny, Zelensky's ‘what goes around, comes around’ taunt to Putin

Amid Wagner mutiny, Zelensky's ‘what goes around, comes around’ taunt to Putin

AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 24, 2023 10:05 PM IST

Wagner chief vowed to overthrow Moscow military leadership Saturday as he accused the Russian top brass of launching missile strikes against the group's forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that an armed insurrection launched by members of the Wagner mercenary group was evidence of Russia's inherent political instability.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.(REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.(REUTERS)

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later," he said in statement on social media.

"Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos," Zelensky added.

Also Read: Explained: Wagner Group coup against Putin, Russian military leadership

The rapidly escalating events mark the most serious challenge yet to the Kremlin chief's long rule, and Russia's most serious security crisis since the strongman came to power in late 1999.

Zelensky accused Putin of throwing "hundreds of thousands into the war, in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed."

"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government," he added in the statement.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday evening warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership.

"The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures and announcing Monday was a "non-working" day.

The governor of the Moscow region has also suspended mass events outdoors and at educational institutions until July 1.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wagner group volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
wagner group volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out