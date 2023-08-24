News / World News / Wagner would be more dangerous under Putin's leadership, Poland PM warns

Wagner would be more dangerous under Putin's leadership, Poland PM warns

Reuters |
Aug 24, 2023 04:53 PM IST

"Will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me, that's a rhetorical question," Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The Wagner Group will become an even bigger threat now that it is likely to come under Russian President Vladimir Putin's control following the presumed death of its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Polish prime minister suggested on Thursday.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki(AP)
"The Wagner Group comes under Putin's leadership. Let everyone answer the question for themselves - will the threat be bigger or smaller? For me, that's a rhetorical question." Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

