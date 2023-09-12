News / World News / ‘Want to make Russian brands more recognisable,’ says Putin after Ukraine conflict sparks exodus of foreign retailers

‘Want to make Russian brands more recognisable,’ says Putin after Ukraine conflict sparks exodus of foreign retailers

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 12, 2023 02:00 PM IST

Hundreds of foreign retailers shut up shop in response to Russia despatching troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said he wanted Russian brands to become more recognisable, more than 18 months into the conflict in Ukraine that has sparked an exodus of foreign retailers and companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
Hundreds of foreign retailers shut up shop in response to Russia despatching troops to Ukraine in February 2022, leaving some of Moscow's most prestigious streets with boarded up stores and the industry reeling from a roughly $2.5 billion hit.

