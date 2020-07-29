Wanted: a TV-friendly spokesperson for PM Boris Johnson in White House-style briefings

world

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:37 IST

Before White House-style daily televised briefings begin in Downing Street from October, officials on Wednesday released an advert seeking to appoint a spokesperson with a “strong grasp of foreign and domestic” issues to appear on behalf of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson and other ministers held daily televised briefings from Downing Street on coronavirus until June 23, which were widely watched as people hunkered down in homes during the lockdown. Its connect prompted Johnson to consider White House-style daily briefings.

According to former journalist Johnson, the popularity of the coronavirus briefings showed that the public wanted more “direct engagement” with decision-makers. He would not appear every day, but would be “popping up from time to time”.

The advert says the new spokesperson expected to draw a six-figure salary will have the “unique opportunity to work at the centre of government, and communicate with the nation on behalf of the Prime Minister…(and) become a trusted political adviser to the Prime Minister”.

“You will represent the government and the Prime Minister to an audience of millions on a daily basis, across the main broadcast channels and social media, and have the chance to influence and shape public opinion. You will speak directly to the public on the issues they care most about”, it informs prospective candidates.

The role involves regularly giving on-the-record televised briefings and providing trusted media advice to Johnson and his political team. The candidates are told that working in the Prime Minister’s communications team involves working under pressure and to immovable deadlines.

“The demands of the post are high and it will appeal to an experienced and confident media operator who would enjoy working on camera and with senior ministers, political advisers, officials and journalists; who would relish the challenge and pace of televised briefing; and who has a strong grasp of foreign and domestic policy issues”, the advert says.