Watch- ‘Human-like bear’ gets famous, zoo in China denies it is staff in costume

Zoo officials in China have been forced to clarify to the visitors who have been suspecting a bear to be human dressed in animal costume. Video of Angela, the Malaysian sun bear standing on its hind legs just like a human does, has gone viral on social media. Zoo officials in China have been forced to clarify to the visitors who have been suspecting a bear to be human dressed in animal costume. (Twitter)

To add to the fun surrounding the issue, Hangzhou Zoo authorities have issued a statement on behalf of the bear, pretending as if it can speak.

“Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well,” read the statement.

Social media is rife with viral video of the bear, with people turning into investigators to ascertain if it's a bear or human? Some people have pointed to the slender legs and folds of fur in the body of the bear which looks highly suspicious to them, as it feels "quite human".

The local Hangzhou Daily first noted the special attention to the bear, writing: “Because of the way they stand, some people online question whether they are ‘humans in disguise,'” as quoted by New York Post.

ALSO READ| Japanese man transforms into ‘human dog’ by spending $20K, takes first walk in public

Meanwhile, the bear has become very famous in China. There has been a surge in visitors to the zoo in eastern China's Zhejiang province to get a glimpse of the sun bear.

"Visitor numbers at Hangzhou Zoo have gone up by 30 percent to around 20,000 a day since a video of the Malayan Sun bear, named Angela, became a trending topic on Chinese social media over the weekend", reported Zhejiang province-based Chao News as quoted by Reuters.

In interviews with local Chinese media, Zoo officials have clarified that the bear is 'definitely not a human'. Officials have highlighted that a human inside a fuzzy costume would not able to withstand summer temperatures which have been going above 100 degrees.

“If a person did wear a bear costume, they would be lying down within minutes due to the heat,” a spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON