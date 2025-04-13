Watch | Israeli American hostage slams Netanyahu's ‘lies’, Donald Trump in new video by Hamas

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Saturday, released a video purportedly of an Israeli-American hostage who has been held in Gaza since they captured him on October 7, 2023. This handout picture provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows an image grab from a video released by Hamas's armed wing Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades on April 12, 2025, of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, held in the Gaza Strip since the October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel.(AFP)

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, including when and where it was recorded in the Gaza strip.

The undated and edited video was released as the Jewish people observed Passover, a weeklong holiday celebrating freedom.

ALSO READ | Hamas releases video of Israeli hostage: ‘The real psychological warfare is not seeing my son’

The man identifies himself as Edan Alexander, a soldier serving in the Israeli military, and states he has been held captive in Gaza for 551 days. He also questions the Israeli government and US President Donald Trump's administration as to why he is still being held and pleads for his release.

Slams Netanyahu, questions Trump

“It seems we are not wanted…and we have been deserted here. I am collapsing because of this disgusting world and disgusting Israeli government. Every day, I see that he – Netanyahu – controls the country like a dictator,” Alexander says in the video.

“I am collapsing physically and mentally. Three weeks ago, I heard that Hamas was ready to release me. However, you refused and left me here! Tell me..why? Why am I here and not at home with my family and friends? Why am I filming my second video today? Why?” he says.

ALSO READ | ‘Gaza peace not too distant,’ says Donald Trump, Netanyahu eyes ‘new deal’ for hostages

“Everyone lied to me – my people, the Israeli government and the American administration. The army and everyone else,” he adds.

Addressing the US president, Alexander says, “President Trump, I believed that you would succeed in getting me out of here alive. Why did you fall victim to Netanyahu's lies? Why? Tell me why?”

Watch the full video here

Hamas has released similar videos during the course of the war, but Israeli officials have dismissed them as propaganda that is designed to put pressure on the government.

38 hostages have been released so far under a ceasefire agreement that lapsed when Israel rejected Hamas's proposals to extend the truce without ending the war. Around 59 more hostages are believed to be under Hamas captivity, and Israel has vowed to continue its war until they are freed.

Hamas has insisted that it will free hostages only as part of a deal to end the war and rejected demands to lay down its arms.