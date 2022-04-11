Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: Manhole explosion at New York's Times Square triggers mass panic
world news

Watch: Manhole explosion at New York's Times Square triggers mass panic

Videos shared on social media show frightened tourists and locals fleeing the scene as they try to figure out what was going on.
No one was reportedly injured and no property was damaged in the incident.(Source: Twitter)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

What began as a normal Sunday evening at New York's Times Square turned into a mass panic after a massive manhole explosion and fire sent hundreds of people running, with videos posted on social media from the scene showing alarmed tourists scrambling to flee. No one was reportedly injured and no property was damaged.

According to local reports, a loud explosion sound was heard around 7 pm (local time), while the videos showed people panicking and running down the street.

Authorities confirmed that one manhole exploded in the Times Square area due to cable failure and that a second manhole was smoking.

The area around West 43rd Street & 7th Avenue was closed off as the FDNY worked to deal with three manhole fires.

Videos shared on social media show frightened tourists and locals fleeing the scene as they try to figure out what was going on.

RELATED STORIES

Firefighters also found one property on West 43rd Street with elevated carbon monoxide levels and aired out the lower levels of the building.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
times square explosion new york city
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP