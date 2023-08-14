Watch Pennsylvania house go up in flames leaving 5 dead & damaging multiple homes, reason being investigated

A dramatic CCTV capture of a house going up in flames was captured from Plum Borough, situated about 20 miles to the east of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania. Investigators remain at the scene of a home explosion which occurred the day before on Rustic Ridge Drive in Plum, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Debris still lies in neighboring yards. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)

The explosion occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, resulting in the loss of four adults and one adolescent. The somber news was conveyed by Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley, who expressed the collective grief felt not only within Plum but throughout the entire community and region.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald expressed his condolences, acknowledging the impact of the incident on the broader community. ‘This is certainly a sad, sad day and a sad time, for not just the folks in Plum but all the folks in the community and in this region,’ he said.

Amidst the tragic outcome, a glimmer of hope emerged as three individuals were rescued and taken to hospitals. While two of them were released after receiving medical attention, one individual remained in critical condition. A total of 57 firefighters also received care for minor issues at the scene.

Emergency responders reported a challenging scenario, with people trapped under debris due to the powerful blast. The explosion reduced one house to rubble and ignited fires in two neighboring structures. A coordinated effort from 18 fire departments, assisted by water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, was vital in battling the flames and containing the situation.

Authorities are diligently investigating the cause of the explosion. The county fire marshal's office, along with both borough and county law enforcement, are leading the inquiry. Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County, cautioned that the investigation would be a painstaking process involving extensive forensic analysis, potentially stretching over several months or even years.

Addressing concerns about gas leaks, Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, affirmed that the company's thorough inspections did not indicate any issues with their system. Despite this, gas and electric services were temporarily halted as a precaution. Officials outlined a plan to gradually restore services, with electric power expected to be reinstated for all but a few residences.

In this time of profound sorrow, Governor Josh Shapiro conveyed his sympathy and support to the affected families. He assured them that as they embark on the journey of rebuilding, the community and government will stand by their side, offering assistance and solace throughout the process.

