Watch: President Zelensky’s comedy show clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia
As Ukraine is facing its worst crisis in the face of Russia’s offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s old videos are going viral on the internet, as he has become the internet’s favourite overnight. Before Zelensky’s entry into politics, he was an actor and starred in a show named ‘Servant of the People’. Among the viral videos, one is a clip from that show.
‘Servant of the people’
In this show, Zelensky essayed the character of a school teacher who accidentally becomes Ukraine’s president after his rant against the government goes viral.
In the viral video set in a classroom, shared first by The Recount, part of the rant delivered by Zelenskyy’s character can be seen. “Why do our politicians come to power and make the same mistakes? It’s because they are mathematicians. The only thing they know is how to divide, add and multiple their own wealth,” the character said
Ukraine President's impressive Twitter use amid war: ‘Anti-war coalition…’
“We are choosing between two ****ing bastards! It has been like this for 25 years in a row. Do you know what is interesting? Nothing will change this time!” the rant goes on. “It’s because you, my father and I will choose a ****ing bastard again! It’s because yes, he is a bastard but he is still better than the other ones,” the character added.
Dancing with the star
Another video shows Zelensky as a dancer as the Internet got to know that in 2006 Zeensky had won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars.
‘Zelensky is the president’
The other video, also shared by The Recount, is a part of Zelensky’s inauguration speech of 2019. “After my victory at this election, my six-year-old son said ‘Hey Pop, I was watching TV, they say Zelenskyy is the president. So it means I am the president too?” he said.
“...later I understood the truth. Because every one of us is the president now,” he had said.
-
Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, door open in other locations
Russia-Ukraine war: On the 4th day of the ongoing tension, Russian and Ukraine are both ready for talks, but they are yet not on the same page, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he won't talk with Russia in Belarus.
-
Ukraine President's impressive Twitter use amid war: ‘Anti-war coalition…’
Zelensky rose to fame as a comedian, actor and producer. Ironically, he had played the role of Ukrainian President in the series "Servant of the People" before he was elected to the post in 2019.
-
Trump says 'I stand as the only president...' as Russia pounds on Ukraine
Blasting US President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump on Saturday said he was praying for Ukrainians whose land has been invaded by Russia. "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, hinting that he may run for president in 2024.
-
Ukraine's fierce defiance amid battle for Kiev against Russia: 10 updates
In another big punitive measure against Moscow, the US, the EU and the UK blocked Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system.
-
Who is St Javelin? Why is she going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war?
Amid the ongoing war of Russia and Ukraine, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, in her arms, is doing the rounds on social media. Hailed as St Javelin, the photo has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance in the ongoing war, and most of the credit goes to this Javelin.