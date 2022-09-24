Watch | Tennis-Laver Cup briefly halted after man sets his arm on fire

Play was briefly halted during the tennis Laver cup match in London when a man ran on court and set his arm on fire on Friday. The man was protesting against the use of private jets in Britain, news agency Reuters reported.

In the viral video, he can be seen sitting on the court near the net, when he set his arm on fire until the security rushed to remove him and put the fire out.

Fans were left shocked at the incident which took place during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman at London's O2 Arena.

"A man accessed the court this afternoon and was promptly removed by security," news agency Reuters quoted a Laver Cup official.

"Play was stopped briefly, he has been arrested and the situation is being handled by the police."

The man wore a T-shirt with the slogan ‘End UK Private Jets.’ As per British media, he was a member of the End UK Private Jets group which claims "carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide."

The Internet is short of words about how to react to such forms of protests that have grown in numbers in recent times.

"Looks like he regretted it right after," a user commented on the video clip, as the man can be seen panicking after his arm catches fire.

Earlier attempts by ‘climate-protestors’ have also been made to damage historic paintings including Mona Lisa which was left unharmed after a visitor tried to smash the glass before smearing cream across its surface in a similar protest.

