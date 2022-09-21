Roger Federer reserves ultimate praise for Rafael Nadal ahead of farewell match at Laver Cup 2022

Eyeing a dream pairing in his farewell game, tennis icon Roger Federer wants to team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for his final match at the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup in London. One of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport, Swiss marvel Federer will bring the curtain down on his trophy-laden career at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam winner appeared at a press conference in the build-up to the special tournament on Wednesday.

Speaking at the press conference, Federer hinted that his farewell game will be a doubles match and possibly alongside Nadal. Donning a blue blazer and white polo shirt at the special press conference, Federer said he doesn't know whether he will be teaming up with Nadal. However, Federer admitted that joining forces with the King of Clay for his final match will be nothing but a dream scenario.

"This city has been special to me, maybe the most special place."@rogerfederer 🤝 London#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/7DCWLWQnit — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022

ALSO READ: John McEnroe puts perfect end to GOAT debate on Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

"Of course, no doubt. I mean, I think it could be quite a unique situation, you know, that if it were to happen," Federer said while addressing the press conference at the O2. Despite enjoying an iconic rivalry in Grand Slam events, Federer and Nadal have shared a good camaraderie off the court.

"For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond. For that reason I think it would be great. I don't know if it's going to happen, but I think it could be obviously a special moment," Federer added.

"You always want to play forever... [but] I know everybody has to leave the game."@rogerfederer explains the 'bittersweet' emotions of retirement.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/5HSpnU0VcW — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2022

Captained by Bjorn Borg, Federer will spearhead the six-man Team Europe alongside the likes of Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the Laver Cup. Federer-starrer Team Europe will meet Team World which includes John McEnroe, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman.

Talking about Borg, Federer asserted that he will not disappear from the sport after his retirement. "I just wanted to let the fans know I won't be a ghost. It's funny, I spoke about Bjorn Borg, he didn't return to Wimbledon for 25 years and that hurts every fan," Federer said.

"But I don't think I'll be that guy. I feel tennis has given me too much. I have been around the game for too long. Have fallen in love with too many things. You'll see me again. In what capacity, I don't know. Still have to think about it a little bit, give myself some time," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON