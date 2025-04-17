‘We are different from Hindus’: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rakes up two-nation theory

Pakistan Army chief general Asim Munir has raked up the two-nation theory and emphasised that India and Pakistan are two different nations. Pakistan's Army chief general Asim Munir.(Youtube/ISPR official)

In an address at the Overseas Pakistani Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, Asim Munir urged Pakistani citizens to narrate how the nation was born to their children.

"…Our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," Munir said. “Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That’s where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid. We are two nations, we are not one nation.”

The army chief added that previous generations of Pakistan have incessantly struggled to create the country.

"Our forefathers have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it," he said.

He added: “My dear brothers and sisters and sons and daughters, please don’t forget the story of Pakistan and don’t forget to narrate the story of Pakistan to your next generation, so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens. Whether it is the third generation, or the fourth generation, or the fifth generation, they know what Pakistan is for them."

He also vowed to crack down on terrorists in Balochistan, stating that "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan," reported ANI, citing local media.

Munir emphasised the army's determination to tackle terrorism and praised overseas Pakistanis for their dedication and commitment to the nation.

"We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon ...you think, these 1500 terrorists belonging to BLA, BLF and BRA, etc, can take away Balochistan from us…" Munir asked, according to ANI. “Do Pakistan's enemies think that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan?...even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan.”