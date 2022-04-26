We are 'increasingly blind' on Covid transmission: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying the world was "blind" to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.
"As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference at the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.
"This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution."
Bill Rodriguez, chief executive of FIND, a global aid group working with WHO on expanding access to testing, said "testing rates have plummeted by 70 to 90%."
"We have an unprecedented ability to know what is happening. And yet today, because testing has been the first casualty of a global decision to let down our guard, we are becoming blind to what is happening with this virus," he said.
Kamala Harris, US vice-president, tests Covid positive: White House
US vice-president Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced on Tuesday. Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. The White House said neither US President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact" of Harris in recent days.
Harvard sets up $100 million endowment fund for slavery reparations
Harvard University is setting aside $100 million for an endowment fund and other measures to close the educational, social and economic gaps that are legacies of slavery and racism, according to an email the university's president sent to all students, faculty and staff on Tuesday. The email from Harvard President Lawrence Bacow included a link to a 100-page report by his university's 14-member Committee on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery.
‘Severely punish…’: China reacts after its 3 nationals killed in Karachi blast
A bomb blast on a minibus killed three Chinese employed at Karachi University's Confucius Institute on Tuesday, in the first major attack in Pakistan on nationals of long time ally China since last year. The Baloch Liberation Army separatist group claimed responsibility for the blast, adding that it had been carried out by a woman suicide bomber. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he called a cowardly act of terrorism. Pakistan's foreign office also condemned the attack.
Karachi University blast: Video shows moment when ‘suicide bomber’ blows self
At least four people, including three Chinese citizens, were killed and several others injured in a suspected suicide attack on a vehicle on the premises of Karachi University in Pakistan on Tuesday. A blast outside a Chinese language institute at the University of Karachi wounded four people on Tuesday, provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon told Geo television channel. The police are trying to find out whether it was a suicide attack, Geo News added.
Balochistan Liberation Army claims Karachi attack and '1st woman suicide bomber'
The Balochistan Liberation Army, a militant group in nearby Balochistan province, claimed responsibility for the explosion which ripped through a van inside the Karachi University in southern Pakistan on Tuesday. The BLA said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber. The bombing at the University of Karachi also wounded a fourth Chinese national, as well as a Pakistani guard accompanying the van, according to university spokesman Mohammad Farooq, reported news agency AP.
