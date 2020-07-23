e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WE Charity scandal: Trudeau’s finance minister admits to travel gift

WE Charity scandal: Trudeau’s finance minister admits to travel gift

Morneau said he wasn’t aware he had incurred the expenses at the time, and only realized the “error” after a recent review of the trips.

world Updated: Jul 23, 2020 05:00 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau attends a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Ontario.
Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau attends a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Ontario. (REUTERS)
         

Justin Trudeau’s finance minister acknowledged he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in travel expenses from the charity embroiled in a scandal over a student grants contract, fanning the controversy.

Bill Morneau, facing questions from lawmakers studying the issue in Ottawa, apologized Wednesday for not repaying more than C$41,000 ($31,000) to the WE Charity until now.

“This was a mistake on my behalf,” Morneau said. “It is my mistake. It is a mistake that I regret. I apologize for that.”

The finance minister said the C$41,366 in expenses were incurred when his family traveled to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017 with the non-profit group. Morneau also said his family made two C$50,000 donations to WE, one in April 2018 to support work for students in Canada and a second last month for Covid-19 relief efforts in Kenya.

Morneau said he wasn’t aware he had incurred the expenses at the time, and only realized the “error” after a recent review of the trips.

Along with Trudeau, Morneau is also under investigation by Canada’s ethics watchdog for possible conflict of interest over the decision to award a contract worth up C$43.5 million to WE for the administration of a C$900 million student grant program. Two of the finance minister’s daughters have ties to the group, including one who currently works for the organization.

Separately Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said Trudeau has accepted an invitation to testify before the finance committee on the issue.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
Covid-19 may further skew India’s tax profile
Covid-19 may further skew India’s tax profile
Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Rain, lockdown push vegetable prices up across the country
Rain, lockdown push vegetable prices up across the country
Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India
Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In