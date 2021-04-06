'We don't wear a mask': Details from secret dinner parties in Paris amid Covid

At a time when a resurgent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is wreaking havoc across the world, an undercover report has shown "clandestine" luxury dinners in Paris where guests are seen defying Covid norms.

The report was aired by M6 channel on Friday. It was based on a footage recorded with a hidden camera purportedly from a restaurant in a high-end area of Paris.

All restaurants and cafes have been closed in France for eating in for the last five months. The French government has launched a probe after airing of the video.

Here's what some of the guests were heard speaking in the video aired by the channel:

"We don't wear a mask here. Once you pass through the doors, Covid no longer exists. We want people to feel at ease," a staff member told the undercover team of the channel, as reported by news agency AFP.

An unidentified man said that he had eaten in two or three clandestine restaurants “with a certain number of ministers”.

Parts of footage also showed some of the guests kissing each other cheek to cheek.

The hashtag #OnVeutLesNoms (We Want the Names) went viral on Twitter after the news channel aired the report, as speculation swirled over who may have attended such dinners.

The report showed staff at the venue proposing an evening menu from 160 euros ($189) per head but said that the most expensive option went for 490 euros ($578), including a bottle of champagne.

Removing the face mask was not just possible but obligatory, it said.