‘We reflect on strength of our shared light’: US President Joe Biden extends Diwali wishes

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Diwali message of seeking light of wisdom, love, and unity prevails, said US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to South Asian Americans and all those celebrating the festival of “wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division”.

Read Joe Biden’s Diwali wish 

US President Joe Biden.(AP)

“Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation – symbolizing the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division.

It’s a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years, and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation.

To the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali,” Biden said in his Diwali message.

 

This is a developing news. Please get back to check for updates.

HT News Desk

