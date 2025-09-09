‘We want youth leader’: Nepal protestors say fighting not for social media, but for 'change' after PM Oli resigns

The Gen-Z of Nepal has taken to the streets to protest against rampant corruption in the country, forcing resignations of the country’s Prime Minister KP Oli, 73, along with other ministers. Demonstrators celebrate after successfully storming the Singha Durbar office complex, that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a protest on Tuesday.(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Oli gave into the pressure created by the angry protestors and submitted his resignation to President Ramchandra Paudel, saying he was stepping down to “facilitate the solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution".

His resignation was promptly accepted, an aide to Paudel confirmed. He also added that discussions had begun on selecting a new leader.

The protestors, to express their frustration with the corruption in the country and the need for a political reform, also set fire to the country’s Parliament building and expressed their demand for a young leader.

They have also held the Nepal Police responsible for the 19 people who have died in violent clashes since Monday.

‘Cruel regime, we want change’

After KP Oli’s resignation and setting fire to the Parliament building, a protester told news ANI that the regime in Nepal has become “cruel”.

"You all have seen how students were killed yesterday. Around 21-22 students were killed, and over 500 were injured. If students are killed like this, how will the country function? This has become a very cruel regime...Who wants such a democracy… Today, the arrogance of all the corrupt ministers has shattered.”

The numbers quoted by the protestor could not be independently verified by HT.com.

Another protester, while expressing his anguish over the death of 19 people during the protests, said that the police could have just injured them, however, they deliberately shot them in the heads, hearts, which killed them.

He also said that the protests are not just against social media ban but because they want a youth leader now. “The Parliament building is set on fire by the Gen-Z protestors. Yesterday, Nepal Police personnel killed at least 19 students. The protest is not because of the social media ban, but we are protesting because we want a youth leader. We want change. Gen-Z demands a youth leader.”

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudal has called the protestors for talks next week, reported Reuters.