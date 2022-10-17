Home / World News / We went ‘too far, too fast’: UK PM Liz Truss says focused on financial stability

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 05:07 PM IST

UK Economy: The government went "too far, too fast" in its drive for growth, UK PM Liz Truss' spokesperson said.

UK Economy: British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Reuters |

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is focused on providing economic stability after the government reversed nearly all of the mini-budget announced last month that had sparked market turmoil, her spokesperson said on Monday.

The government went "too far, too fast" in its drive for growth, the spokesperson said.

"We recognise that economic stability is important, particularly when we are seeing some of the global headwinds we are right now and that is why we have made these changes," the spokesperson said.

