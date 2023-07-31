Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘We’ll have the last laugh,’ Hunter Biden's 2018 texts to Devon Archer after conviction thrown out unearthered: Report

‘We’ll have the last laugh,’ Hunter Biden's 2018 texts to Devon Archer after conviction thrown out unearthered: Report

BySumanti Sen
Jul 31, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Devon Archer is reportedly planning to tell lawmakers that president Joe Biden was involved in interactions with many of Hunter’s business associates

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer once said a judge threw out his conviction, to which Hunter responded that they would get the "last laugh,” according to 2018 text messages reviewed by Fox News Digital. Devon is expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, July 31. He is reportedly planning to tell lawmakers that president Joe Biden was involved in interactions with many of Hunter’s business associates while he was vice president. In a November 2018 text message, Devon told Hunter that the "judge threw out my conviction today."

‘First good news in way too long my friend’

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner Devon Archer once said a judge threw out his conviction, to which Hunter responded that they would get the "last laugh" (FOX News/Tucker Carlson Tonight, REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

“Thank fu***ng god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward," Hunter replied. Devon answered, "Love you brother.”

Hunter appeared to refer to the Department of Justice as "motherf---ers,” going on to claim that he and Devon will "have the last laugh."

‘I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh’

"I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh," Hunter said. "I know. And I mean it. Can I please come see you now that I'm not a felon!?!" Devon said. "Don't answer that. Just when and where?"

Hunter then joked that he liked Devon "better as a felon.” He added that he was in Newburyport, Massachusetts, for the next week.

US District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled that day in Manhattan that the evidence presented against Devon failed to show that he "knew that the bond issue was fraudulent, or that he received any personal benefit from it," Reuters reported. The judge added that she was "left with an unwavering concern that Archer is innocent of the crimes charged."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP