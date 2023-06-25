'We're coming for your children', drag marchers stir controversy with cheeky chant at NYC's pride event | Video

Participants in New York City's annual Drag March found themselves at the center of a heated debate after chanting "we're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children" during the event held in Tompkins Square Park. The march, a vibrant display of LGBTQ activism, took place as part of the city's Pride Month celebrations. Drag artists and supporters pose for a selfie at Tompkins Square Park before taking part in the New York City Drag March in New York.(Twitter/@EPA_Images)

Chant heard 'round the park

Videos of the march circulated on social media, capturing the playful yet contentious chant that raised eyebrows and ignited strong reactions. Some attendees could be seen joining in the spirited declaration, while others added their own twist, chanting "we're here, we're queer, we're not going shopping." The march culminated at the historic Stonewall Inn, a symbol of LGBTQ rights.

Conservative backlash and accusations

As news of the chant spread, conservative figures swiftly expressed their outrage and condemnation. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter, linking the chant to her concerns about gender-affirming care for minors. Other conservative voices echoed the sentiment, claiming that such expressions harmed children's innocence.

Watch the video here

Provocation or problem?

While some defended the chant as a provocative response to accusations of pedophilia within the drag community, critics argued that it undermined the hard-fought acceptance and progress of the LGBTQ community. The debate highlighted the complex and diverse perspectives within the movement.

Pride month culminates with parade

Amidst the controversy, New York City's Pride Month festivities will reach their climax with the annual parade on Sunday. The event commemorates the historic Stonewall Riots of 1969, a pivotal moment in LGBTQ history. The parade serves as a celebration of love, acceptance, and the ongoing fight for equality.

As the colorful month-long celebration nears its end, the chant controversy serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by the LGBTQ community in their quest for acceptance and understanding.